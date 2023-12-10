Bulldog Investors LLP Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 819,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,278 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 58,149 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 729,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,134. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

See Also

