Bulldog Investors LLP Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR)

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,571. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector.

