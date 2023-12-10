Bulldog Investors LLP Lowers Holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVU)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its stake in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,080,000.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATMVU remained flat at $10.86 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

AlphaVest Acquisition Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

