Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Holdings Lifted by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.70% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,614. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

