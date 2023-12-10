Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the second quarter worth $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,777,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. 100,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Profile

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

