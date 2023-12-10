Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires 37,410 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NDP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $32.84.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

