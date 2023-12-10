Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires Shares of 154,711 KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 154,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.54% of KnightSwan Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition by 73.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

KnightSwan Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

KnightSwan Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 18,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,809. KnightSwan Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

About KnightSwan Acquisition

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

