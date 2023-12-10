Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Shares Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Blue Ocean Acquisition worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BOCN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.77. 143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

