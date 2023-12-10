Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 240,000 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Duckhorn Portfolio comprises approximately 0.2% of Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 1,358,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,946. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

