Caas Capital Management LP Has $1.74 Million Position in Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the quarter. Northern Revival Acquisition accounts for 0.1% of Caas Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 1.94% of Northern Revival Acquisition worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition in the first quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition in the first quarter worth $490,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northern Revival Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NRAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 26,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225. Northern Revival Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.
About Northern Revival Acquisition
Northern Revival Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Revival Acquisition
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Revival Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Revival Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.