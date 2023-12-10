Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Shares Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned 1.36% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QFTA. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,706,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 223,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 132,659 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,262,564,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Up 8.1 %

NYSE QFTA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 14,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

