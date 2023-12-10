Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.07 Million in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Heartland Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 224,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,516.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 44,479 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $611,586.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $288,516.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 233,305 shares of company stock worth $3,128,967 in the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

