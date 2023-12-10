Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Shares Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth $43,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 38.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1,466.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 142,393 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 90.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CNGL remained flat at $10.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

