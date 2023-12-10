Caas Capital Management LP Has $749,000 Stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.96% of Liberty Resources Acquisition worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 81,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

LIBY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.

