Caas Capital Management LP Purchases 23,878 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLV. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Friday. 455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,361. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.