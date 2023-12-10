C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. 1,804,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,819. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $28.24.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
