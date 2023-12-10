C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. 1,804,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,819. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.