Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.59% of Edify Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 445,031 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,562,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Edify Acquisition by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

EAC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.