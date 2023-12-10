Caas Capital Management LP Has $647,000 Holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) by 290.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARRW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.