Base Resources (LON:BSE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.77

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.77 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 29,672 shares changing hands.

BSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Base Resources to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 35 ($0.44) in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 29 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of £73.75 million, a P/E ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

