Base Resources (LON:BSE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.77

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.77 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 29,672 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Base Resources to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 35 ($0.44) in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 29 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSE
Base Resources Stock Performance
Base Resources Company Profile
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.