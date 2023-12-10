C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.97

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.97 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 8.60 ($0.11). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 380,956 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get C4X Discovery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C4X Discovery

C4X Discovery Trading Down 6.3 %

C4X Discovery Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £22.45 million, a PE ratio of -296.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 9.82.

(Get Free Report)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.