C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.97

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.97 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 8.60 ($0.11). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 380,956 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.
