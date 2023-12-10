Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.24

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $0.98. Mesoblast shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 409,368 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MESO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MESO

Mesoblast Trading Down 7.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. EWA LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.