China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.60

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2023

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAYGet Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and traded as low as $12.54. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 5,011 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.