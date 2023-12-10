China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.60

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and traded as low as $12.54. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 5,011 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

