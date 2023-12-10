ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.81

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and traded as low as $14.09. ARC Resources shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 14,017 shares.

ARC Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

