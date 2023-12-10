Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.38. Conifer shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 2,025 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Conifer from $1.07 to $0.61 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Conifer Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.43). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 60.44% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.27 million. Research analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 405,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

