Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 18,427 i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 45,531 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 209,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. 237,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $664.73 million, a P/E ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.38. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

