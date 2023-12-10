Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after buying an additional 8,169,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,661. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

