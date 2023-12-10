Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Shares Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNTN. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 466.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 103,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNTN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,542. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

