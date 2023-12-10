iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.5% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
IWM traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.80. 36,087,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,806,392. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
