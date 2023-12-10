Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.51

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.51 and traded as high as C$35.43. Spin Master shares last traded at C$35.06, with a volume of 78,360 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.19.

Spin Master Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.2447419 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$163,935.37. In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total transaction of C$163,935.37. Insiders sold 19,237 shares of company stock worth $648,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

