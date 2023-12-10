K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading Down 0.5%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.31. 44,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 82,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KNTNF. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of K92 Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on K92 Mining

K92 Mining Stock Performance

K92 Mining Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.