Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Up 0.3%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 11,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 18,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Fairfax India Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.