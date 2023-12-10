Oasis Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.34 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $566.18 million and approximately $24.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.01 or 0.05360816 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00075554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00023702 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08680625 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $30,671,499.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

