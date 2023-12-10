G999 (G999) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,935.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00075554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00023702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001184 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000104 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)"

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

