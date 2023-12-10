Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) & BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Financial Contrast

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get BICO Group AB (publ) alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BICO Group AB (publ) and Senseonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BICO Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Senseonics $19.93 million 16.72 $142.12 million ($0.09) -7.01

Profitability

Senseonics has higher revenue and earnings than BICO Group AB (publ).

This table compares BICO Group AB (publ) and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BICO Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Senseonics -158.75% -111.66% -28.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BICO Group AB (publ) and Senseonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BICO Group AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Senseonics has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 98.10%. Given Senseonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Senseonics is more favorable than BICO Group AB (publ).

Summary

Senseonics beats BICO Group AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BICO Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioautomation segment offers products in precision dispensing, sample preparation, multiplex analysis and assay miniaturization, and diagnostic and medical device manufacturing for life science and diagnostic industries. The Biosciences segment provides user-friendly instruments that enable handling of cells and rare samples, and rapid transfer of liquids and reagents, as well as downstream analysis platforms. The Bioprinting segment offers products, solutions, and services that proliferation of 3D cell culture and 3D printing of tissues and organs. It primarily serves medical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. The company was formerly known as Cellink AB (publ) and changed its name to BICO Group AB (publ) in August 2021. BICO Group AB (publ) was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Senseonics

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.