Prometeus (PROM) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (PROM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00010643 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $89.85 million and $718,119.48 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

