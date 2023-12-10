Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0082

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $84.54 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

