Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $32,756.48 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00017935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,870.95 or 1.00035501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010447 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00149153 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33,096.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.