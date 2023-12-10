Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $209,583.94 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002186 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002614 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.