Ren One Day Volume Reaches $17.06 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Ren token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $67.62 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Token Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

