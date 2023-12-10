Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $445.49 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $55.37 or 0.00126263 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $445.49 million and approximately $52.32 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,045,281 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,045,281.17911622 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.58475795 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $67,743,998.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

