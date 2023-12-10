Ergo Price Hits $1.58 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $113.76 million and approximately $418,694.29 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003608 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,855.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00177681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.20 or 0.00570505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.37 or 0.00402155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00120098 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,891,829 coins and its circulating supply is 71,891,664 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.