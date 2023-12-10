Komodo (KMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $477,753.91

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.67 million and approximately $477,753.91 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00025536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

