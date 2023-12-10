Sapphire Trading Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $18.07 million and $1,697.76 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.01 or 0.05360816 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00075554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00023702 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,573,098,016 coins and its circulating supply is 1,552,364,593 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.