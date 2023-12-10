CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.82 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $46.46 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00017935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,870.95 or 1.00035501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010447 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003477 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05734665 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $13,325,179.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

