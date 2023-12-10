CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.08

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and traded as high as $23.39. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 67,638 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $879.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 17.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.