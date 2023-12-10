F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.11

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and traded as high as $17.25. F & M Bank shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 4,701 shares.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter.

F & M Bank Dividend Announcement

About F & M Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.44%.

(Get Free Report)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.