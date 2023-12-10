F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.11

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and traded as high as $17.25. F & M Bank shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 4,701 shares.
F & M Bank Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.
F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter.
F & M Bank Dividend Announcement
About F & M Bank
F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.
