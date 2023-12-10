Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.40

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and traded as high as $13.55. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 17,365 shares trading hands.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
