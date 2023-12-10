Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.40

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and traded as high as $13.55. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 17,365 shares trading hands.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

