Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.42

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and traded as high as $50.82. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 3,619 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

