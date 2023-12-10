Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.42

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2023

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and traded as high as $50.82. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 3,619 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JRONY

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.