ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $230.86

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.86 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 260.98 ($3.30). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.28), with a volume of 124,604 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £88.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2,166.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 232.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 186.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. ScS Group’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company also provides sofa products.

