Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.00

Shares of Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.72). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.72), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Downing One VCT Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of £102.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.
About Downing One VCT
Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Downing One VCT
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Downing One VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing One VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.